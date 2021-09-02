fbpx

Cathie Wood's Ark Nearly Erases Alibaba Stake, Sells $3M In Google — Here's What It Bought Instead On Wednesday

byRachit Vats
September 2, 2021 5:10 am
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest now holds just about 700 shares in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) after the money managing firm on Wednesday further reduced its exposure in the e-commerce giant.

Ark Invest sold 3,626 shares — estimated to be worth about $628,313 — in Alibaba, as its shares closed 3.77% higher at $173.28 on Wednesday.

The Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) sold 533 shares, Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) shed 1,376 shares and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) sold 1,717 shares in the company. 

The popular money manager had been bullish on Alibaba until June but reduced the bulk of its exposure in Alibaba last month amid continued regulatory scrutiny of tech stocks in China. 

See Also: Alibaba, Palantir, Google, JD, Lockheed Martin, Genius Sports — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Wednesday:

Sold 1,043 Class C shares — estimated to be worth about $3 million — in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) via ARKX.

Bought 16,089 shares — estimated to be worth about $2.34 million — in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) via ARKF. Shares of the company closed 0.87% higher at $145.68.

Bought 328,231 shares — estimated to be worth about $17.56 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE). Shares of the pharma company closed marginally lower at $46.04.

Related Articles

Pinduoduo, Alibaba, JD, Pfizer — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Friday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday snapped up yet more shares in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), its fourth straight-session buy in the agriculture-focused tech platform. read more

Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Google, Coinbase, Pfizer, Square — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Thursday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Thursday piled up yet more shares in the Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), its third straight buy in the agriculture-focused tech platform after months of trimming its exposure in the Chinese company. read more

DraftKings, Pfizer, Coinbase, Alibaba, Square, Pinduoduo — How Cathie Wood's Ark Played The Stock Market On Tuesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday snapped up 1.07 million shares —estimated to be worth $60.6 million — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). read more

Alibaba, Palantir, Google, JD, Lockheed Martin, Genius Sports — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed about 16,621 shares — estimated to be worth about $2.68 million — in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), nearly decimating all of its exposure held in on of its three exchange traded funds.  read more