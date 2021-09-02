GameStop, Skillz, AMC, Alibaba, Lucid And More: Stocks on WallStreetBets Radar Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum early Thursday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) remained the most-discussed stock on the forum with 596 mentions, followed by videogame retailer GameStop with 319 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Mobile-gaming platform Skillz and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 307 and 220 mentions respectively.

Apart from Alibaba, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include electric vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), online pet retailer Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY), gaming equipment maker Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Canada-based cybersecurity company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and digital media merger and acquisitions company Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG).

Why It Matters: Skillz is seeing high interest from retail investors as the stock rose in Wednesday’s trading session on heavy trading volume. About 18.98% of the company’s total float is held short, as per the latest data available from Yahoo! Finance.

Lucid Group’s shares fell almost 11% in the regular trading session as the share lockup period expired for early-stage PIPE investors, enabling some of the company’s biggest shareholders to sell their stock since Lucid’s SPAC merger in July.

Chewy’s shares tumbled almost 10% in the after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter earnings results that missed analysts’ estimates.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares edged up less than 0.1% in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $451.80 and further rose less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $451.98.

GameStop shares closed 2.4% lower in the regular trading session at $212.97 and further declined 1.1% in the after-hours session to $210.57.

Skillz shares closed 3.7% higher in the regular trading session at $12.21 and further rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $12.24.

