Revolve Group Shares Rally After Announcing Kendall Jenner As Creative Director For Forward

byShivani Kumaresan
September 1, 2021 3:05 pm
  • Revolve Group Inc’s (NYSE:RVLV) luxury fashion destination FORWARD [FWRD], has appointed Kendall Jenner as the new Creative Director.
  • Jenner will be in charge of the look and feel of the site, curation of brands sold on the site, monthly edits of must-have trends, styles, and looks, as well as marketing ideas, brand partnerships, and brand activations.
  • “Her multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for the FWRD business has the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole,” said co-CEO Michael Mente.
  • Price Action: RVLV shares are trading higher by 8.19% at $62.13 on the last check Wednesday.
    Photo by jonathan emma via Wikimedia

