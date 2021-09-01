fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.33
377.62
+ 0.61%
BTC/USD
+ 1901.37
48884.28
+ 4.05%
DIA
+ 0.21
353.71
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 1.47
450.10
+ 0.32%
TLT
+ 0.04
148.79
+ 0.03%
GLD
-0.12
169.81
-0.07%

Nio Stock Is Getting Pinched Between Support And Resistance

byJim Swanson
September 1, 2021 1:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nio Stock Is Getting Pinched Between Support And Resistance

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares were trading higher Wednesday after the stock recovered from trading down during premarket hours. Semiconductor shortages are hitting electric vehicle stocks again as Chinese electric vehicle deliveries came up short in August.

Nio was up 0.94% at $39.27 at last check Wednesday.

Nio Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to be bouncing off of pattern support in what technical traders call a pennant pattern.
  • The price is bouncing off support near the end of the pennant pattern after being condensed between narrowing highs and lows for months. The stock may be ready to see a break in the coming weeks.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating recent sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) looks to be turning around and now sits at 46. There have been more buyers moving into the stock recently, but there is still more sellers in the stock overall.

niodaily9-1-21.png

What’s Next For Nio?

Bulls would like to see the stock bounce off pattern support and head higher. Bulls would then like to see the stock break above pattern resistance and shoot higher. If this were to happen bulls would then want to see some consolidation.

Bears want to see the stock drop below pattern support and to begin falling more. If the stock can hold below pattern support then the stock could be ready to see another bearish push.

Photo: Courtesy Nio

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Nio Stock Falls To Support: Technical Analysis

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares were trading lower Monday after the death of a passenger in a Nio vehicle. This has prompted many to seek stricter regulations of self-driving cars in China. It has been reported that Nio is cooperating with the investigation of the accident. read more

Nio Stock Trades In Pattern Ahead Of Earnings: Could The Report Cause A Breakout?

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares were trading lower Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of earnings that are to be reported after the market closes Wednesday. Analysts are predicting that Nio reports a loss of 11 cents per share. Analysts are predicting revenue of $1.28 billion. read more

This Investment Management Firm With $149B Portfolio Trimmed Tesla, Apple Stakes In Q2, Added Alibaba And This EV Stock Instead

Investment management firm Primecap Management that manages assets worth over $148.84 billion, significantly raised its exposure in the Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and also added Alibaba Holdings (NYSE: read more

Tesla Or Nio — Which EV Stock Looks More Primed To Break Out?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are two electric vehicle stocks moving up Wednesday. read more