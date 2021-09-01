Cathie Wood Adds $56M In Zoom As Shares Plunge; Pfizer, Robinhood And These Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday rushed to buy shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) on the day shares of the video calling company plunged over concerns of business' growth slowing as businesses and schools reopen.

The popular investment firm bought 194,080 Zoom shares — estimated to be worth about $56.19 million. ZM shares closed 16.7% lower at $289.50 on Tuesday.

The New York-based investment firm bought shares in Zoom via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the Ark Next Generation ETF (NYSE:ARKW). No other ETF holds shares in Zoom.

The video calling company is among Wood’s bets that have done well amid the rise in remote work and learning induced by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The two ETFs held 3.38 million shares, worth $1.18 billion, ahead of Tuesday's trade.

Zoom is the sixth-largest holding in ARKK, behind Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Teladoc Health Inc (NASDAQ:TDOC) among others in a portfolio of 46 stocks.

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Tuesday:

Snapped up 260,084 shares — estimated to be worth about $11.53 million — in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) on the day its shares closed 1.56% higher at $44.32.

Bought 86,248 shares — estimated to be worth about $3.97 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) on the dip. Shares of the pharma company closed 1.48% lower at $46.07 on Tuesday.

Bought 18,544 shares — estimated to be worth about $2.68 million — in Teladoc Health. Shares of the telemedicine company closed marginally higher at $144.42 on Tuesday.

Sold 58,259 shares — estimated to be worth about $13 million — in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). Shares of the semiconductor company closed 1.32% lower at $223.85 on Tuesday.

