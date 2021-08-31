fbpx

Digital Turbine To Be Added To S&P MidCap 400 Index; Gets Analyst Upgrades

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 31, 2021 9:21 am
  • Media and mobile communications company Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals will replace the acquisition target Cincinnati Bell Inc (NYSE:CBB) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • The changes are effective before the opening of trading on September 7.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow upgraded Digital Turbine from Hold to Buy. Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen initiated coverage on Digital Turbine with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $60.
  • Price Action: APPS shares traded higher by 10.30% at $56.50 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

