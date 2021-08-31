Cathie Wood Furthers Bet On These 3D Printing Stocks; Pfizer, Peloton, Alibaba, Google Are Other Key Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood-led investment firm Ark Invest on Monday snapped up shares in 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD) and Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ:NNDM), further lifting its exposure in the 3D printing sector.

Ark Invest bought 138,600 shares — estimated to be worth about $4.18 million — in 3D Systems Corp on the day shares of the company rose 0.47% higher at $30.13.

3D System Corp shares rose 21% in a single session earlier this month after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and earnings

The New York-based Ark Invest bought the shares in 3D Systems Corp via the Ark ​​Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). Ahead of Monday’s trade, ARKQ held 2.68 million shares, worth $80.47 million, in 3D Systems.

Shares of the company, which is also part of Ark's 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) — an ETF dedicated to the 3D printing industry — have risen about 9% so far this year.

The popular investment firm also snapped up 534,575 shares — estimated to be worth $3.28 million — in Nano Dimension.

Nano Dimension shares closed 0.99% higher at $6.13 on Monday.

ARKQ held 7.07 million shares, worth $42.95 million shares in Nano Dimension ahead of Monday’s trades.

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Monday: