Root, Corsair, Alibaba, Globalstar, AMC And More: These Stocks Are On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT), Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Globalstar Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) remained the most discussed stock on the forum with 619 mentions, followed by technology-based personal insurance company Root with 259 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Gaming equipment maker Corsair Gaming and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 214 and 180 mentions, respectively.

Apart from Globalstar, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include videogame maker GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), videoconferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) and electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Why It Matters: Root’s shares experienced volatile price movement on Monday as the stock continues to see high interest on the Reddit forum. About 19.4% of the company’s float is being held short.

Corsair Gaming’s shares rose almost 3% in Monday’s regular trading session. A post on the WSB forum, which noted that Corsair is primed for a “Gamma Squeeze,” had 87% upvotes.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications tanked more than 12% in the extended trading session after the company reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter, but provided third-quarter earnings guidance that may have disappointed investors.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed 0.4% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $452.23 and further rose less than 0.1% higher in the after-hours session to $452.34.

Root’s shares closed 0.2% lower in the regular trading session at $6.39.

Corsair Gaming’s shares closed 2.8% higher in the regular trading session at $28.31, but declined less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $28.30.

