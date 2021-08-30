fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.71
372.33
+ 0.99%
BTC/USD
+ 1305.27
48149.14
+ 2.79%
DIA
+ 0.20
354.37
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 2.23
448.02
+ 0.5%
TLT
-0.05
149.51
-0.03%
GLD
-0.92
171.11
-0.54%

Delta Airlines Stock Takes A Dip Lower: What's Next?

byJim Swanson
August 30, 2021 12:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Delta Airlines Stock Takes A Dip Lower: What's Next?

Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were trading lower Monday. Here's a technical analysis of the airline stock. 

Delta Airlines Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looked to bounce off support in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock has been heading higher toward resistance since then. 
  • The stock bounced off pattern support and has moved higher inside the pattern. The price will likely be condensed more in the pattern until it gets squeezed above resistance or below support.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating recent sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been pushing higher the past few days and moved above the middle line. The RSI now sits at 51, meaning there are now more buyers in the stock than sellers.

daldaily8-30-21.png

What’s Next For Delta Airlines?

Bullish traders want to see the stock form higher lows within the pattern and move up to pattern resistance. Bulls would then like to see the stock break above pattern resistance and start moving higher, followed by a period of consolidation. 

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall lower and break below the pattern support. If price falls below pattern support and sees some consolidation, then the stock may see a further push down.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This Investor Just Bought Stock In Delta Air Lines, Peloton And Netflix

Pivotal Advisors' Tiffany McGhee said Tuesday on CNBC that she recently bought more Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) and Netflix Inc read more

Apple And These Stocks Are Best Plays For Consumer Spending Rebound, Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer has picked stocks of tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and thirteen other companies as best plays amid a potential rebound in consumer spending in the U.S. read more

Why Sarat Sethi Thinks Delta Offers The Best Value Of All The Airline Stocks

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) is the best value play of all the airlines, Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

These 2 Airlines Look Good For A Bounce

Travel through U.S. airports continues to increase as COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up and customers return to the skies. On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration reported 2,081,115 travelers passed through airport security checkpoints, up 310% over the same date in 2020. read more