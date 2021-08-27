Is Now The Right Time To Buy Disney Stock? These Investors Think So

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was featured as the call of the day Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintains a Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $213 to $200.

The analyst noted Disney remains a very attractive long-term holding.

Snipe's Take: Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe told CNBC he recently bought Disney stock as it has underperformed the market this year. Disney is down 1.64% year-to-date.

The company has done an excellent job in restructuring its debt and Disney has been "on the offensive" since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Snipe said. There is upside for Disney's stock in multiple categories including, advertising, theme parks and streaming.

Lebenthal's Take: Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal told CNBC he owns Disney stock and he is sticking with it.

Disney is going through a consolidation period following a 70% surge to the upside that began at the end of October, he said, adding that consolidation is normal following a move of such magnitude.

Following the consolidation period, Lebenthal expects the stock to break out to the upside. Disney offers a buying opportunity at current levels.

"If you don't own Disney, this is exactly the time," he said.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.92% at $178.18 at the time of publication.