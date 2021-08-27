fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.69
368.73
+ 0.99%
BTC/USD
+ 1381.69
48225.56
+ 2.95%
DIA
+ 2.34
349.82
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 3.77
442.49
+ 0.84%
TLT
+ 0.31
148.14
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 2.28
165.39
+ 1.36%

Is Now The Right Time To Buy Disney Stock? These Investors Think So

byAdam Eckert
August 27, 2021 2:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Now The Right Time To Buy Disney Stock? These Investors Think So

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was featured as the call of the day Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintains a Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $213 to $200.

The analyst noted Disney remains a very attractive long-term holding.

Snipe's Take: Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe told CNBC he recently bought Disney stock as it has underperformed the market this year. Disney is down 1.64% year-to-date.

The company has done an excellent job in restructuring its debt and Disney has been "on the offensive" since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Snipe said. There is upside for Disney's stock in multiple categories including, advertising, theme parks and streaming.

See Also: Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Disney, Blink Charging Or Dave & Buster's?

Lebenthal's Take: Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal told CNBC he owns Disney stock and he is sticking with it.

Disney is going through a consolidation period following a 70% surge to the upside that began at the end of October, he said, adding that consolidation is normal following a move of such magnitude.

Following the consolidation period, Lebenthal expects the stock to break out to the upside. Disney offers a buying opportunity at current levels.

"If you don't own Disney, this is exactly the time," he said.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.92% at $178.18 at the time of publication.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Price Target Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish On Disney At Current Levels: 'The Greatest Story Ever Told'

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was named a top pick for the second half of the year by Morgan Stanley. The firm expects Disney to benefit from seasonality, new market launches and an improved content offering. read more

Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Disney Calls Ahead Of Earnings

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) could surprise to the upside when it reports earnings later today, Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

Why (And When) Disney Stock Is Headed To $300 Per Share

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is trading slightly higher Wednesday ahead of its scheduled earnings report this week. read more

What Investors Need To Know When Disney And Coinbase Report Earnings This Week

Lido Advisors' Gina Sanchez and Blue Line Capital's Bill Baruch discussed the top stocks to watch going into earnings this week, last Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." read more