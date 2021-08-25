Taiwan Semi To Hike Prices Of 16nm Chips; Shares Gain On News
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) shares traded higher by 4.73% at $117.37 on the last check Wednesday.
- Digi Times Asia reports that the ace chipmaker has informed clients regarding a 10% price hike for its sub-16nm process manufacturing. The new prices are likely to be effective starting 2022.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) President recently advised regarding a potential crisis in the 28nm leading to a price hike, something that TSM deterred from to date.
- Recently, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), TSM's major 16-nm client, shared its chip crisis concerns.
