fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.15
374.23
+ 0.04%
BTC/USD
-742.69
48746.16
-1.5%
DIA
+ 1.16
352.58
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.29
446.68
+ 0.29%
TLT
-1.04
150.32
-0.7%
GLD
-1.15
169.80
-0.68%

Is Apple About To Break Out Of A Rectangle Pattern?

byMark Putrino
August 25, 2021 11:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Apple About To Break Out Of A Rectangle Pattern?

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) may be on the verge of a big move higher. Since July 12, shares have been consolidating or trading sideways. This has formed a triangle pattern on the chart.

The top of the range has been around the $150 per share level. Apple's stock is now close to the top of the range and it's testing this resistance.

If it trades at a higher price, it will show that the sellers who created the resistance have finished their orders. With this large supply of stock taken off the market, buyers will be forced to pay higher prices. This could force the shares into a rally.

See Also: Apple Gets This 'Massive Sum' From Google To Be The Default Search Engine On iOS

aapl_17.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analyst Sees These Stocks Benefiting From Next Wave Of Cybersecurity Spending As Biden Calls Apple, Amazon CEOs For Summit

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s summit on cybersecurity is a step in the right direction and presents a major growth opportunity for vendors in the space. read more

Why Gene Munster Says 'Investors Should Sleep Well Knowing They Own Apple'

It has been 10 years since Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook took over for Steve Jobs. read more

This Apple Partner Is Going Public In A SPAC Merger And Gene Munster Is Bullish

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) represents a $4 billion opportunity for its experiential commerce partner Enjoy Technology Inc, as per Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Microsoft, Robinhood, Walmart And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included big tech stocks and a rare earth materials producer. read more