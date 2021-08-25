fbpx

GameStop Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest After Long Pause; AMC, Alibaba, BlackBerry, Clover Health Other Top Trends

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 24, 2021 10:31 pm
GameStop Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest After Long Pause; AMC, Alibaba, BlackBerry, Clover Health Other Top Trends

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has re-emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum after a long hiatus, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) are also seeing high interest on the forum as of Tuesday night.

What Happened: GameStop is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 1,577 mentions, while exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was a distant second with 539 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 496 and 394 mentions, respectively.

Apart from Canada-based cybersecurity company BlackBerry, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include Medicare Advantage provider Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), Wish e-commerce platform operator ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and biotechnology company Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

See Also: 12 Of The Best Memes About Wall Street

Why It Matters: GameStop is seeing renewed interest on the forum after the company’s shares surged more than 27% in Tuesday’s regular trading session amid heavy trading volume.

AMC Entertainment’s shares extended gains to a third straight day amid optimism that full approval by the FDA for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could increase vaccination rates and improve movie theatre traffic in the future.

Shares of Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba and JD.com, rebounded on Tuesday from a recent slump amid more clarity on the regulatory outlook for these companies in China. Better-than-expected earnings from JD.com also lifted the stocks.

Price Action: GameStop shares closed 27.5% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $210.29 and further rose 0.5% in the after-hours session to $211.40.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.2% higher in the regular trading session at $447.97, but declined less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $447.80.

AMC Entertainment shares closed 20.3% higher in the regular trading session at $44.26 and further rose almost 4.4% in the after-hours session to $46.20.

Read Next: What's Going On With BlackBerry Stock?

Photo: Will Buckner on Wikimedia

