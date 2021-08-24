fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.14
372.09
+ 0.31%
BTC/USD
-1238.84
48250.01
-2.5%
DIA
+ 0.22
353.23
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 0.69
446.57
+ 0.15%
TLT
-1.17
151.62
-0.78%
GLD
-0.07
168.80
-0.04%

Gevo Stock Is In Make It Or Break It Time

byTyler Bundy
August 24, 2021 4:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Gevo Stock Is In Make It Or Break It Time

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares are trading higher Tuesday after Stifel analysts initiated coverage on the stock and gave it a Buy rating and a price target of $10. The stock has been trending throughout Tuesday on social media sites.

Gevo was up 13.94% at $5.97 at last check Tuesday.

Gevo Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares are at the point of a pennant pattern and look like they could make a large move in either direction anytime now.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock has seen recent bearish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The stock is in a spot where it could see a large push in either direction, the pattern looks ready to breakout and make a large move one way or another in the next few days.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved higher and pushed above the middle line, now sitting at 52. This shows after the coverage was initiated the stock saw a large increase in buyers.

gevodaily8-24-21.png

What’s Next For Gevo?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock break out of the pennant pattern and start moving higher. After a nice breakout move, bulls would like to see the stock have a period of consolidation for a possible further upward move.

Bears would like to see the stock drop below the pennant pattern and see a further bearish push. If the stock can consolidate below the pennant pattern it may be ready to drop further.

Image: Gevo video

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas WIIM Short Ideas Price Target Technicals Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Gevo Inc. Looks Ready To Breakout In The Next Couple Weeks

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares are trading higher Tuesday after retail traders were able to push the stock lower. The stock was trending throughout the day on social media sites such as StockTwits. read more

What's Next For Gevo After Breaking Out Of Wedge Pattern?

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares moved higher Monday after retail traders try to push the stock higher. The stock is likely moving on continued momentum from the bill U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and U.S. read more

Why Gevo Stock Could See A Bullish Reversal In The Coming Weeks

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares were trading higher Friday after the company reported first-quarter earnings results. Earnings were worse-than-expected with a loss of 5 cents per share compared to the analyst estimate calling for a loss of 4 cents per share.  read more

Rodman & Renshaw Gives Gevo $12 Price Target, Reflects On Progress