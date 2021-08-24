Alibaba, Palantir, Google, JD, Lockheed Martin, Genius Sports — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed about 16,621 shares — estimated to be worth about $2.68 million — in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), nearly decimating all of its exposure held in on of its three exchange traded funds.

Alibaba shares, which have declined 30.7% so far this year amid the Chinese regulators’ intense crackdown on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma, closed 1.96% higher at $161.06 on Monday.

The popular money managing firm shed nearly all of its shares in the company held via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) on Monday but also owns Alibaba via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). ARKX now owns less than 1,000 shares in the Chinese e-commerce company.

Together, the three ETFs held 164,925 shares — worth $26 million, in Alibaba ahead of Monday’s trades.

