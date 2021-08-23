Cathie Wood's Ark Buys Palantir Shares For 5th Straight Session — Here Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest is piling up shares of data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) on every dip.

The New York-based investment firm snapped up 683,996 shares — estimated to be worth $16.4 million, its fifth straight-session buy in the Peter Thiel co-founded company.

Palantir shares closed 0.58% lower at $24.01 on Friday and have slipped about 4% in the past week. Shares of the company jumped 11% after it reported second-quarter earnings earlier this month.

Ark Invest owns Palantir via all of its six active exchange-traded funds but deployed the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) to buy the shares on Friday.

Including Friday’s buys, Ark Invest holds a total of 36.09 million shares, worth $871.8 million in Palantir.

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Friday: