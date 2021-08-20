fbpx

Greenpro Stock Rallies After Angkasa-X Inks MOU To Develop GEO-LEO Integrated Satellite Network

byAkanksha
August 20, 2021 9:28 am
  • Greenpro Capital Corp's (NASDAQ:GRNQ) incubator company Angkasa-X has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Silkwave Holdings Limited in forming a joint-venture strategic partnership. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The JV partnership will develop and operate the GEO-LEO integrated satellite network and services platform to provide integrated satellite services to address the ASEAN region's varying needs.
  • The Partnership is set to establish a Space Technology Ecosystem in Penang, Malaysia, and nurture the state into a supply chain and distribution hub for global satellite technologies for the ASEAN market.
  • The Bank of Asia will act as the global financial advisor for fundraising for Angkasa-X and Silkwave developments.
  • Greenpro Capital, which owns 28 million shares in Angkasa-X, plans to list Angkasa-X via an IPO on a U.S. exchange by the end of 2021.
  • Price Action: GRNQ shares are trading higher by 105% at $1.34 during the premarket session on Friday.

