Greenpro Stock Rallies After Angkasa-X Inks MOU To Develop GEO-LEO Integrated Satellite Network
- Greenpro Capital Corp's (NASDAQ:GRNQ) incubator company Angkasa-X has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Silkwave Holdings Limited in forming a joint-venture strategic partnership. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The JV partnership will develop and operate the GEO-LEO integrated satellite network and services platform to provide integrated satellite services to address the ASEAN region's varying needs.
- The Partnership is set to establish a Space Technology Ecosystem in Penang, Malaysia, and nurture the state into a supply chain and distribution hub for global satellite technologies for the ASEAN market.
- The Bank of Asia will act as the global financial advisor for fundraising for Angkasa-X and Silkwave developments.
- Greenpro Capital, which owns 28 million shares in Angkasa-X, plans to list Angkasa-X via an IPO on a U.S. exchange by the end of 2021.
- Price Action: GRNQ shares are trading higher by 105% at $1.34 during the premarket session on Friday.
