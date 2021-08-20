Tesla, Oatly, Didi Global, PaySafe — How Blackstone Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Private equity giant Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) exercised some put options in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and revealed fresh stakes in Didi Global Inc (NYSE:DIDI) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY), besides significantly lowering exposure in PaySafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Wednesday.

The Key Trades: Stephen Schwarzman-led Blackstone had 500,000 put options in Tesla – worth $339.85 million- in the quarter ended June, compared to 545,200 in the previous quarter.

Tesla shares, which have slipped 2.33% since the start of the year, closed 3.50% higher at $688.99 on Wednesday.

See Also: Tesla, Facebook, Twitter, Howmet Aerospace, Snapchat, Pinterest: How Paul Singer's Elliott Management Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

The New York-based firm picked up 2.35 million shares, worth $33.3 million, in ride-hailing giant Didi Global.

Shares of the Beijing-headquartered Didi Global, which got listed in the U.S. in late June, have been under a storm amid an increasing regulatory crackdown in the country.

Didi shares have plunged 44% since its U.S. listing on June 30 and closed 6.49% lower at $7.92 on Wednesday.

The private equity firm cut its exposure in payments platform Paysafe by 23% to 123.79 million shares – worth about $1.5 billion – in the quarter ended June.

Paysafe on Monday agreed to acquire SafetyPay for $441 million in an all-cash transaction. Shares of the company have fallen 44.5% so far this year and closed 1.53% lower at $8.38 on Wednesday.

With over $44 billion portfolio at the quarter ended June, Blackstone also picked up 31.9 million shares, worth $780.5 million, in the Oprah Winfrey-backed Swedish plant-based milk maker Oatly.

Oatly shares, which went public in May, closed 4.83% lower at $15.16 on Wednesday.

See Also: Oatly Group Stock Gains On Solid FY21 Revenue Outlook