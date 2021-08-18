fbpx

QQQ
-3.52
369.25
-0.96%
DIA
-3.67
357.50
-1.04%
SPY
-4.74
448.78
-1.07%
TLT
+ 0.50
148.35
+ 0.34%
GLD
+ 0.15
166.82
+ 0.09%

Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

byTyler Bundy
August 18, 2021 4:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea.

The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern.

Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday.

See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today?

Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock is likely turning bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of support in the future.
  • The $25 price level has held as resistance multiple times in the past, but now the stock may be breaking out past this level.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving up the past couple of weeks and now sits at 64. This shows buyers are moving into the stock and causing it to start to rise.

pltrdaily8-18-21.png

What’s Next For Palantir Technologies?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock breakout and push higher. Then bulls would like to see the stock consolidate above resistance for a potential next leg up.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall below the higher low trendline and be able to hold below it. The stock could possibly see a bearish push if this happens.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Peter Thiel's Palantir, Adds Another $11.4M Shares

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further increased the exposure in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), continuing its buying spree in the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company on the dip. read more

Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Google, DraftKings — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Monday continued its buying spree in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), piled up 2.57 million shares — estimated to be worth about $63 million — on the dip. Palantir shares closed 1.61% lower at $24.50 on Monday. read more

Cathie Wood's Ark Adds Another $29M To Palantir Stake After Q2 Earnings Beat, Buys DraftKings On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday snapped up 1.156 million shares — estimated to be worth about $28.78 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR).   read more

Palantir And BlackBerry: 2 Disruptors Trying To Power All Things

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) and BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) have each snagged a slew of partnerships over the past year, disrupting the technology space and putting them in the spotlight as true growth companies read more