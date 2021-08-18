fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
365.73
+ 0%
DIA
+ -0.01
353.84
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.05
443.99
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.85
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
166.95
+ 0.01%

Should You Buy Tesla Stock On Dip? Here's What Jim Cramer Has To Say

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 18, 2021 3:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Should You Buy Tesla Stock On Dip? Here's What Jim Cramer Has To Say

CNBC host Jim Cramer has advised investors to buy shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the stock extended losses to a third day on Tuesday.

What Happened: “Can we just buy Tesla? Tesla is down. They do renewable energy. They have solar energy and the car,” Cramer said on CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round.”

Cramer has recommended that investors buy some shares in Tesla now and also buy later if the stock falls another 5%.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Tesla’s shares fell for a third day on Tuesday amid worries about vehicle safety issues and disappointing economic data from China, the company’s second-largest market.

It was reported on Monday that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a formal investigation into the electric vehicle maker’s Autopilot system.

Tesla is also seeing high interest from retail investors and was the sixth-most discussed stock on the Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night. The forum, which has 10.7 million users, is best known for driving the rally in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and other heavily-shorted stocks earlier this year.

The Elon Musk-led company had reported better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter last month.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 3% lower in Tuesday’s trading at $665.71.

Read Next: Tesla Is Developing Blockchain Platform To Ensure Users Can Fully Track Cobalt 'From Mine To Battery'

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cramer Says Forget AMC, Robinhood In This Frothy Market And Buy These Old-School Undervalued Stocks

CNBC host Jim Cramer is advising investors to forget the craziness around Reddit-favorite stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, GameStop, Netflix And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, a top oilfield services stock and a pharmaceutical giant. read more

Clover Health, Tesla, Wish, BlackBerry, Workhorse Continue To See High Interest From WallStreetBets

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) are seeing the high read more

Is Arrival Becoming A Short Squeeze Target? WallStreetBets Post Sends Shares Soaring

Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) shares are up over 11% in Wednesday's pre-market regular session after closing nearly 6% higher in the regular session a day prior. The surge comes in the aftermath of a  read more