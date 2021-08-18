fbpx

Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Peter Thiel's Palantir, Adds Another $11.4M Shares

byRachit Vats
August 18, 2021 4:49 am
Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Peter Thiel's Palantir, Adds Another $11.4M Shares

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further increased the exposure in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), continuing its buying spree in the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company on the dip.

Ark Invest snapped up 476,114 shares — estimated to be worth $11.4 million — as of Palantir’s closing price on Tuesday. 

Palantir shares, which jumped 11% after it reported second quarter earnings last week, closed 2.16% lower at $23.97 on Tuesday.

See Also: Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Google, DraftKings — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Ark Invest owns Palantir via all of its six active exchange traded funds but deployed the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) and the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) to buy the shares on Tuesday.

The six ETFs held a total of 35.5 million shares, worth $870 million, in Palantir, ahead of Tuesday’s trades.

Some of the other key Ark Invest buys on Tuesday included Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) and sells included Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Photo: Courtesy of Cory Doctorow on Flickr

