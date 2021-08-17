fbpx

QQQ
-3.25
372.23
-0.88%
DIA
-2.75
359.32
-0.77%
SPY
-2.88
449.85
-0.64%
TLT
-0.06
148.97
-0.04%
GLD
-0.23
167.45
-0.14%

Nano Dimension Nears Support And Needs A Bounce Or Things Might Get Ugly

byTyler Bundy
August 17, 2021 5:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nano Dimension Nears Support And Needs A Bounce Or Things Might Get Ugly

Nano Dimension Ltd. – ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares are trading down Tuesday, as traders were able to push the stock lower. There looks to be no company-specific news out to cause the jump in share price, but the stock was trending on StockTwits Tuesday.

Nano Dimension was down 4.43% at $5.39 at market close Tuesday.

Nano Dimension Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be trading in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating recent sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of resistance in the future.
  • The price has been condensed between pattern support and resistance for a time, the stock could see a strong push if it is able to cross one of these levels.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving downward and now sits at 29. This means that there have been many sellers moving into the stock lately.

nndmdaily8-17-21.png

What’s Next For Nano Dimension?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce off pattern support and head higher. Then bulls would like to see the stock break above pattern resistance and breakout higher.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall below pattern support and begin to hold it as resistance. This could cause the stock to see a possible further downward push.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Nano Dimension Shares Initiated With Buy Rating By Lake Street

Is It Time To Buy Nano Dimension Stock?

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) may have broken out. For the past three weeks, sellers kept a ceiling on the stock at the $8.35 level, but now the buyers have overpowered these sellers and Nano is trading higher. read more

Tesla And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. Indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday after Tuesday comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell that there would be no rush to raise rates. read more

Why Nano Dimension Stock Looks Ready To Break Out Of Reversal Pattern

Nano Dimension LTD. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares were trading higher Wednesday as retail traders pushed the stock higher. The stock was trending throughout the day on social media sites such as StockTwits. The stock trades with a float of 184 million shares and a short percentage of 16%. read more