fbpx

QQQ
-5.22
374.20
-1.41%
DIA
-4.61
361.18
-1.29%
SPY
-5.51
452.48
-1.23%
TLT
+ 0.32
148.59
+ 0.21%
GLD
-0.45
167.67
-0.27%

SoFi Stock Sees An Ugly Move: What's Next?

byTyler Bundy
August 17, 2021 12:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SoFi Stock Sees An Ugly Move: What's Next?

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares were trading lower Tuesday morning, although there looks to be no evident company news to explain the drop. The stock was trending throughout the day on social media sites.

The stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.72. 

SoFi Technologies was down 3.15% at $13.84 at last check early Tuesday afternoon.

SoFi Technologies Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares dipped Tuesday and look to have broken below pattern support, possibly hinting the pattern has broken.
  • The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • This moving average may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The price dropped below pattern support. A consolidation below this level and the stock could be due to having another lower push.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been dipping lower and now sits at 35. The sharp drop shows there was a large increase in the amount of sellers in the stock.

sofidaily8-17-21.png

What’s Next For SoFi Technologies?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock bounce and start forming higher lows. Bulls would then like to see the stock move back into the pennant pattern push toward resistance. Eventually, bulls would like to see a breakout above resistance and a further bullish move.

Bears would like to see the stock continue to move lower and consolidate below pattern support. Consolidation below support may allow the stock to see a further bearish push.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Personal Finance Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Former NYSE Trader Bought Moderna, Sofi, Sonos and Coinbase Stock On Monday Morning

Veteran trader David Green was back live trading on Benzinga Monday morning, and the long-time trader made some moves.  read more

SoFi Technologies Stock Plummets Following Q2 Print, Options Traders Buy The Dip

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) printed its second-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Thursday and gapped down over 12% lower on Friday. read more

Clover Health, Palantir, SoFi, Wish, Disney And More — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreeBets Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) continued to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Palantir Technologies Inc. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock In Disney, DoorDash, Airbnb Or SoFi?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. read more