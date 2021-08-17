Helius Medical's Neuromodulation Stimulator Nabs FDA Breakthrough Tag
- The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Helius Medical Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ:HSDT) PoNS device.
- The designation covers the device for use as a temporary treatment of dynamic gait and balance deficits due to stroke as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over.
- PoNS, a portable neuromodulation stimulator, is a non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the tongue's surface to treat gait deficit.
- Price Action: HSDT shares are up 10.7% at $15.90 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
