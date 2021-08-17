Helius Medical's Neuromodulation Stimulator Nabs FDA Breakthrough Tag

fbpx

byVandana Singh
August 17, 2021 8:00 am
  • The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Helius Medical Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ:HSDT) PoNS device.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • The designation covers the device for use as a temporary treatment of dynamic gait and balance deficits due to stroke as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over.
  • PoNS, a portable neuromodulation stimulator, is a non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the tongue's surface to treat gait deficit. 
  • Price Action: HSDT shares are up 10.7% at $15.90 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

