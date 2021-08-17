Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Google, DraftKings — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Monday continued its buying spree in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), piled up 2.57 million shares — estimated to be worth about $63 million — on the dip.

Palantir shares closed 1.61% lower at $24.50 on Monday.

The New York-based investment firm owns stakes in the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company via all of its six active exchange traded funds but deployed the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF), Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) to buy the shares.

The six ETFs held a total of 35.5 million shares, worth $870 million, in Palantir, as of Monday’s trades.

See Also: Michael Burry Bets Heavily Against Tesla, Cathie Wood's Ark Funds In Latest Options

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Monday: