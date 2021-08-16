fbpx

QQQ
-2.97
371.79
-0.81%
DIA
-0.52
355.91
-0.15%
SPY
-1.55
447.47
-0.35%

Snap Dips Toward A Key Level: What Could Be Next?

byTyler Bundy
August 16, 2021 12:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Snap Dips Toward A Key Level: What Could Be Next?

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading down Monday, pushing lower back toward resistance. There looks to be no evident company news to explain the drop in share price

Snap was down 5.26% at $70.67 at last check Monday.

Snap Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares broke out of a sideways channel, but are now falling back toward a previous resistance level.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock has been bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The $68 has held as resistance in the past and may continue to in the future, while the $48 level has held as support in the past and may hold again.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving lower and now moved below the mid-line. The RSI now sits at 47, meaning that there has been more sellers moving into the stock lately.

snapdaily8-16-21.png

What’s Next For Snap?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock bounce off the old resistance line and hold it as support before starting to form higher lows.

Bears would like to see the stock fall lower and break back into the channel pattern. Then they would like to see the stock fall further and break below the $48 support.

Image: Courtesy Snap

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Fame's Robot-Run ETF Added Snapchat, Zoom And This WallStreetBets-Favorite Stock In July

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: AMOM), an exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence, has acquired stakes in Reddit-favorite stock Advanced Micro Devices Inc. read more

Cathie Wood Piles Up Shares In Alibaba, Rival Pinduoduo, Trims Snapchat, Pinterest

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 35,022 shares, estimated to be worth about $7.39 million, in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA). Shares of Alibaba closed 0.46% lower at $211.06 on Monday. read more

Cramer Thinks Snapchat Is A 'Winner,' Has Changed His Mind On CEO Evan Spiegel

CNBC's Mad Money anchor Jim Cramer said on Tuesday he now believes Snapchat parent Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is a winner under co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. read more

Social Media ETF Proving Impervious To Riots, Twitter Calamity

Keeping personal politics out of the equation and focusing on pure price action, it's clear Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has a political problem. read more