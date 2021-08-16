fbpx

NanoVibronix Shares Soar On Its Plans To Enter OTC Pain-Relief Market

byVandana Singh
August 16, 2021 12:07 pm
  • NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOVplans to enter the Over-the-Counter (OTC) pain relief market by introducing PainShield RELIEF, a non-prescription ultrasound therapy device.
  • Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Entering the OTC pain relief market with our newest product in the PainShield family significantly expands our total addressable market and opens up new opportunities for growth through several additional revenue streams." 
  • NanoVibronix plans to target specific pain relief indications and the retail channels to address them as an OTC alternative to less effective interventions. 
  • The company expects widespread availability by early to mid-2022.
  • PainShield is an ultrasound device that delivers a localized ultrasound effect to treat pain and induce soft tissue healing in a targeted area while keeping the level of ultrasound energy at a safe and consistent level. 
  • Price Action: NAOV shares are up 41.5% at $3.56 during the market session on the last check Monday.

