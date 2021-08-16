fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.82
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
355.39
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.02
445.90
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.55
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
166.38
+ 0.01%

ADMA Biologics Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Plasma Collection Facility

byVandana Singh
August 16, 2021 8:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
ADMA Biologics Stock Gains On FDA Approval For Plasma Collection Facility
  • The FDA has approved ADMA Biologics Inc's (NASDAQ:ADMA) BioCenters plasma collection facility in Maryville, Tennessee. 
  • The plasma collection facility commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in Q4 of 2020. 
  • With today's approval, the facility is now licensed to collect and introduce into interstate commerce human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S.
  • ADMA has eight plasma collection facilities, including three FDA-approved facilities. Five of those facilities are now open and collecting plasma, and two additional marketing applications are anticipated over the remainder of 2021. 
  • In total, ADMA remains on track to have 10 or more FDA-approved plasma collection facilities by 2024. 
  • Price Action: ADMA shares are up 13.4% at $1.69 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

ADMA Biologics Breaks Downtrend And May Rally

After a painful two months, shareholders of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) may finally have something the be happy about. The downtrend in the stock that began in February has ended. read more

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: ADMA Biologics

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more