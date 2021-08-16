Cathie Wood's Ark Adds Another $29M To Palantir Stake After Q2 Earnings Beat, Buys DraftKings On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday snapped up 1.156 million shares — estimated to be worth about $28.78 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR).

Palantir shares closed marginally higher at $24.90 on Friday, just a day after they soared more than 11% as the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics firm beat Wall Street expectations for the second quarter earnings and gave an upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

The New York-based investment firm owns Palantir via all of its six active exchange traded funds but deployed Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) on Friday to buy shares in Palantir.

The latest buy lifted the consolidated position via the six ETFs to 32 million Palantir shares, worth $798.48 million, as of Friday’s trades.

The popular investment firm best known for bets in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) also snapped up 10,996 shares — estimated to be worth about $588,286 — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) on the dip.

DraftKings shares closed 2.03% to $53.50 on Friday.

Ark Invest investment deployed Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) to buy shares in DraftKings on Friday but also owns positions in the online sports betting company via ARKK and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

The three ETFs held 13.89 million shares, estimated to be worth $758.82 million, in DraftKings, as of Friday’s trades.

Some of the other key Ark sells on Friday included Seer Inc (NASDAQ:SEER), which it bought via the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) and buys included Markforged Holding Corp (NYSE:MKFG) the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ).