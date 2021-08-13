SoFi Technologies Stock Plummets Following Q2 Print, Options Traders Buy The Dip

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) printed its second-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Thursday and gapped down over 12% lower on Friday. The online financial services company reported sales of $237.22 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $231 million but missed on earnings per share which came in at a loss of 48 cents, down from a loss of 3 cents the year prior.

SoFi fell into a support zone at the $14.87 mark before bouncing up slightly. The stock had more than doubled its average daily trading volume by midafternoon demonstrating investors have turned cold to the stock and exited their positions en masse.

Short sellers may have used to opportunity to pile into the stock as well. SoFi’s stock is heavily shorted with 13.73 million, or 24.32% of its 56.45 million share float held short although that is down from 25.21 million in June.

Although there were some options traders who bought puts, a number of traders believe SoFi’s stock will stage a rebound over the following weeks and months. On Friday bullish traders purchased $372,009 worth of call contracts with one trader spending $103,917 on a single order of calls with a strike price of $22.50 expiring on Jan. 21, 2022.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

The SOFI Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro:

At 9:30 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 507 SoFi Technologies options with a strike price of $17.50 expiring on Sept. 17. The trade represented a $31,434 bullish bet for which the trader paid 62 cents per option contract.

At 9:45 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 225 SoFi Technologies options with a strike price of $22.50 expiring on Jan. 21, 2022. The trade represented a $31,275 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.39 per option contract.

At 9:45 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 249 SoFi Technologies options with a strike price of $22.50 expiring on Jan. 21, 2022. The trade represented a $34,611 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.39 per option contract.

At 9:45 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 737 SoFi Technologies options with a strike price of $22.50 expiring on Jan. 21, 2022. The trade represented a $103,917 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.41 per option contract.

At 11:00 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 200 SoFi Technologies options with a strike price of $17.50 expiring on Jan. 21, 2022. The trade represented a $48,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $2.41 per option contract.

At 11:15 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 250 SoFi Technologies options with a strike price of $15 expiring on Sept. 17. The trade represented a $33,750 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.35 per option contract.

At 12:19 p.m., a trader executed a call sweep near the ask of 499 SoFi Technologies options with a strike price of $20 expiring on Jan. 21, 2022. The trade represented a $88,822 bullish bet for which the trader paid $1.78 per option contract.

SOFI Price Action: SoFi Technologies was trading down 14% to $15.02 at publication time.