Microsoft And Apple Investors—Get Ready For A Big Move

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are each testing well-defined resistance levels.

If these levels break, both stocks could resume their uptrends.

If, not the bears will target them and that could cause downtrends to form.

Resistance is a large concentration of sellers offering shares at the same price. At resistance levels, there is more supply than demand for the stock. This is why rallies pause or end when they reach them.

If a stock breaks through resistance, it means the sellers who created it are gone. With this supply off of the market, the stage is set for buyers to pay higher prices. This forces a rally.

If the resistance doesn’t break, the shorts take it as a bearish sign and target the stock. Their selling could force the shares lower.

For Microsoft, the critical level is $290.

The important level for Apple is $149.