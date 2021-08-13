fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
367.53
+ 0%
DIA
-0.04
355.27
-0.01%
SPY
-0.09
445.20
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.24
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
164.03
+ 0.01%

Microsoft And Apple Investors—Get Ready For A Big Move

byMark Putrino
August 13, 2021 8:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Microsoft And Apple Investors—Get Ready For A Big Move

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are each testing well-defined resistance levels.

  • If these levels break, both stocks could resume their uptrends.
  • If, not the bears will target them and that could cause downtrends to form.

See Also: PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Apple

Resistance is a large concentration of sellers offering shares at the same price. At resistance levels, there is more supply than demand for the stock. This is why rallies pause or end when they reach them.

If a stock breaks through resistance, it means the sellers who created it are gone. With this supply off of the market, the stage is set for buyers to pay higher prices. This forces a rally.

If the resistance doesn’t break, the shorts take it as a bearish sign and target the stock. Their selling could force the shares lower.

For Microsoft, the critical level is $290.

msft_7.png

The important level for Apple is $149.

aapl_15.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Fundstrat's Tom Lee Thinks These FAANG Stocks Could Rally 20% Before Year's End

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) could lead the way in a broad Wall Street rally if the COVID-19 delta variant subsides, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said Wednesday on CNBC's read more

Why This Investor Thinks The Moderna Sell-Off Is A 'Phenomenal' Buying Opportunity

The sell-off in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock is a phenomenal buying opportunity for investors with a long-term outlook, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

8 Best Growth Stocks For The Second Half Of 2021

Despite inflationary pressures and the possibility of a Fed interest rate hike in the offing, growth stocks have continued the momentum gained in 2020. All three major indices recorded double-digit gains in the first half of 2021. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq added 12.7%, 14.4% and 12.5%, respectively, in the first six months of the year. read more

This Investment Management Firm With $149B Portfolio Trimmed Tesla, Apple Stakes In Q2, Added Alibaba And This EV Stock Instead

Investment management firm Primecap Management that manages assets worth over $148.84 billion, significantly raised its exposure in the Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and also added Alibaba Holdings (NYSE: read more