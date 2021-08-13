fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
367.53
+ 0%
DIA
-0.04
355.27
-0.01%
SPY
-0.09
445.20
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.24
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
164.03
+ 0.01%

Romeo Power Stock Gains On Long-Term Supply Agreement With LG Energy Solution

byAkanksha
August 13, 2021 7:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Romeo Power Stock Gains On Long-Term Supply Agreement With LG Energy Solution
  • Romeo Power Inc (NYSE:RMO) has entered into a long-term supply agreement for lithium-ion battery cells with LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  • Under this long-term supply agreement, LG Energy has committed to supplying cells to Romeo Power that equal 8GWh of energy through 2028. 
  • Romeo Power will use the allocated cells to manufacture battery packs for ~29,000 electric vehicles sold or operated by its customers.
  • Romeo Power will facilitate LG Energy's build of an additional assembly line in Ochang, Korea, through a recoupable pre-payment of $64.7 million. The agreement became effective on August 10, 2021.
  • Price Action: RMO shares traded higher by 8.26% at $7.47 during the premarket session on Friday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is It Too Late To Buy Romeo Power's Stock After 60% Surge?

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) shares surged 59.6% amid an agreement to become a battery supplier for PACCAR read more

3 Stocks At 52-Week Lows That Could Bounce Big

One trading strategy an investor can profitably employ is to pick up an undervalued asset that has sold off due to factors that are extraneous or intrinsic to it. The strategy is premised on the belief that the asset can only go higher from this level. read more