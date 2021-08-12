fbpx

Clover Health Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Again As It Reports Q2 Revenue Beat; These Are Other Top Trends

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 12, 2021 4:39 am
Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has again emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Medicare Advantage provider Clover Health is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 441 mentions, followed by lithium-ion battery maker Microvast with 412 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and biotechnology company Moderna attracted 392 mentions each.

Apart from software company Palantir Technologies, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), biotechnology company Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), online personal finance company SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

In addition, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July, released on Wednesday, is also seeing high interest as investors are nervous about the prospects of persistent and runaway inflation.

See Also: 8 Best Growth Stocks For The Second Half Of 2021

Why It Matters: Shares of Clover Health rose in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the company reported better-than-expected sales results for the second quarter and also issued full-year sales guidance above estimates.

Vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer continue to attract retail interest as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads in the U.S. and around the world. However, Moderna’s shares tumbled on Wednesday amid fears concerning stretched valuation and potential side effects from its mRNA vaccine.

Palantir Technologies and SoFi Technologies are scheduled to report their quarterly results on Thursday.

Price Action: Clover Health shares closed 3.3% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $8.13, but rose 9.7% in the after-hours session to $8.92.

Microvast shares closed almost 9.5% lower in the regular trading session at $11.88 and further declined almost 3% in the after-hours session to $11.53.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF shares closed almost 0.3% higher in the regular trading session at $443.78, but edged down less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $443.57.

Read Next: Coinbase CEO On Dogecoin Listing Says We Are 'Agnostic' About Picking Winners And Want To Support All Legal Assets

