Thinking About Buying Stock In Blink Charging, Palantir, Clover Health Or Bumble?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) in 2021:

Date Analyst Firm Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target 2021-05-14 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Lowers 58.00 37.00 2021-05-11 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy Announces 0.00 39.00 2021-03-26 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Lowers 67.00 58.00 2021-03-09 Cowen & Co. Initiates Coverage On Outperform Announces 0.00 38.00 2021-02-05 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Announces 0.00 67.00

Blink Charging is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) in 2021:

Date Analyst Firm Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target 2021-04-23 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Peer Perform Announces 0.00 23.00 2021-02-17 Credit Suisse Maintains Underperform Raises 17.00 20.00 2021-02-17 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Raises 17.00 19.00 2021-02-17 William Blair Downgrades Underperform 0.00 0.00 2021-02-17 Goldman Sachs Upgrades NeutralBuy Raises 13.00 34.00 2021-01-20 William Blair Initiates Coverage On Market Perform 0.00 0.00 2021-01-13 Citigroup Downgrades Sell Raises 10.00 15.00 2020-12-18 Credit Suisse Downgrades Underperform Announces 0.00 17.00 2020-12-02 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Underweight Announces 0.00 17.00 2020-11-13 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equal-Weight Announces 0.00 15.00

Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) in 2021:

Date Analyst Firm Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target 2021-07-12 JP Morgan Downgrades Underweight Announces 0.00 9.00 2021-06-10 B of A Securities Downgrades Underperform Announces 0.00 10.00 2021-05-19 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Lowers 10.00 9.00 2021-05-17 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Lowers 15.00 9.00 2021-03-09 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Neutral Announces 0.00 10.00 2021-02-02 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Buy Announces 0.00 19.00 2021-02-01 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Neutral

Clover Health Investments is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) in 2021:

Date Analyst Firm Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target 2021-07-09 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform Announces 0.00 65.00 2021-04-12 BTIG Initiates Coverage On Buy Announces 0.00 77.00 2021-04-06 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On In-Line Announces 0.00 64.00 2021-04-01 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Peer Perform Announces 0.00 56.00 2021-03-31 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Hold Announces 0.00 65.00 2021-03-11 Jefferies Maintains Buy Raises 80.00 82.00 2021-03-11 Stifel Maintains Buy Raises 75.00 78.00 2021-03-11 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Raises 56.00 57.00 2021-03-08 Cowen & Co. Initiates Coverage On Outperform Announces 0.00 70.00 2021-03-08 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Announces 0.00 80.00

Bumble is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other.