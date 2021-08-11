fbpx

Is The Microsoft Party Over For Now?

byMark Putrino
August 11, 2021 10:45 am
Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have broken their recent uptrend. They have also crashed into a wall of resistance at the $290 level. This may mean the recent rally is over, at least for the time being. It could even mean a new downtrend is about to form.

When markets are rallying, the forces of demand (buyers) overpower the forces of supply (sellers). The breaking of an uptrend line is an illustration that the forces have become equalized. It could also be an early signal that the sellers are about to drive the price lower.

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook — Here's What Cedar Wealth Management Bought And Sold In Q2

Resistance is a large concentration of sellers gathered at the same price. In this case, it’s $290. For the past two weeks, these sellers have kept a top on the price.

These two dynamics, breaking the uptrend and hitting resistance could be bearish for Microsoft's stock.

msft_6.png

