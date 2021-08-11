Microvast, AMC, Moderna, Clover Health, Pfizer, And More — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) remains the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Lithium-ion battery maker Microvast is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 905 mentions, followed by exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) with 498 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment and biotechnology company Moderna are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 318 and 305 mentions respectively.

Apart from Medicare Advantage provider Clover Health, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include biotechnology company Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and software company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

In addition to these stocks, investors are looking ahead to the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of July from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.

See Also: Experts Weigh In On AMC Earnings: 'Still A Business That Is So Incredibly Challenged'

Why It Matters: Microvast’s shares snapped a four-day winning streak to close lower on Tuesday. The stock continues to see high interest from retail investors after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones’ bearish price target on the stock last week.

Shares of AMC Entertainment declined on Tuesday, but continue to see high interest from retail investors after it reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter on Monday and said it will start accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment for movie tickets in the U.S.

Vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer continue to attract retail interest as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads in the U.S. and around the world.

Clover Health will announce its earnings results for the second quarter on Wednesday.

Coinbase Global reported second-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates.

Price Action: Microvast shares closed 4.2% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $13.12 and further declined 2.4% in the after-hours session to $12.80.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF shares closed 0.1% higher in the regular trading session at $442.68 but edged down less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $442.40.

AMC Entertainment’s shares closed almost 6.1% lower in the regular trading session at $31.75 but edged up less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $31.78.

Read Next: Moderna Is Now Valued Higher Than 130-Year Old Vaccine Giant Merck