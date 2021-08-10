fbpx

After Beat Down, Amazon Stock Gets No Love

byMark Putrino
August 10, 2021 9:15 am
Usually, when stocks make large and rapid moves lower, the sellers panic and don’t care about the price they can sell their stocks at. They just want out.

As a result, when the selling is finished, there is typically some kind of rebound or bounce. After taking some time to think about it, some of these sellers believe they made a mistake and buy their shares back.

But this didn’t happen with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). After making a huge move lower there was barely any rebound and the stock has rolled over. This is bearish action and it suggests that a new downtrend may be forming.

amzn_14.png

