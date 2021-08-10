After Beat Down, Amazon Stock Gets No Love

Usually, when stocks make large and rapid moves lower, the sellers panic and don’t care about the price they can sell their stocks at. They just want out.

As a result, when the selling is finished, there is typically some kind of rebound or bounce. After taking some time to think about it, some of these sellers believe they made a mistake and buy their shares back.

But this didn’t happen with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). After making a huge move lower there was barely any rebound and the stock has rolled over. This is bearish action and it suggests that a new downtrend may be forming.