fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.73
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
351.14
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.05
442.08
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.25
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
161.73
-0.01%

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook — Here's What Cedar Wealth Management Bought And Sold In Q2

byRachit Vats
August 10, 2021 4:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook — Here's What Cedar Wealth Management Bought And Sold In Q2

Neil Jubaili-led Cedar Wealth Management added stakes worth around $1.48 million in U.S.-based tech giants during the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.

What Happened: The San Francisco, California-based investment firm that focuses on managing wealth for affluent individuals and families, added shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Sheds Wells Fargo, Chevron Stakes And Buys This Stock Instead

Cedar Wealth added 3,680 shares in the Cupertino, California-based company, lifting the total exposure in Apple to $14.58 million at the end of the second quarter.

The investment firm also added 55 shares in Amazon, worth $374,000, raising the total stake in the e-commerce giant to $2 million. 

Cedar Wealth also added 181 shares in Microsoft and 162 shares in Facebook, lifting the stakes in the two companies to $1.8 million and $781,000 respectively. 

Price Action: Apple shares, which have risen 10% so far this year, closed marginally lower at $146.09 on Monday. Amazon shares have risen 2.6% so far this year and closed marginally lower at $3,341.87 on Monday. 

See Also: Tesla, Nio Significantly Cut From Baillie Gifford Portfolio, Here's What The Firm Bought Instead In Q1

Microsoft and Facebook shares have risen 29.6% and 32.4% each so far this year. MSFT shares closed 0.39% lower at $288.33 and FB closed 0.52% lower at $361.61 on Monday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Apple Stock Holds Above Do-Or-Die Level

As long as shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) hold above $143, they should be okay. They may even form a new uptrend. But if this important level breaks, shares could make a rapid and large move lower. read more

Is Apple Stock Preparing For A Blue Sky Run?

On Tuesday’s episode of Benzinga's “Power Hour,” @ripster47 said he can see Apple. Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock trading at $152 or $155 per share if it can break through resistance at the $150 read more

Nike And Apple Lead The DIA Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices rebounded Tuesday as traders and investors weigh recent earnings and ongoing COVID-19 Delta variant concerns. read more

Why Gene Munster Says Apple And Tesla Are His 2 Top Stocks Right Now

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) are two of the best-positioned stocks right now, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more