fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.68
367.37
+ 0.18%
DIA
-0.93
353.02
-0.26%
SPY
-0.31
442.80
-0.07%

Tesla Sees A Breakout And Consolidation: Is It Ready For The Next Leg Up Soon?

byTyler Bundy
August 9, 2021 4:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Sees A Breakout And Consolidation: Is It Ready For The Next Leg Up Soon?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday after the stock received an upgrade to Buy from Jefferies. The stock received a price target of $850, upgraded from the previous target of $700.

Tesla was up 2.10% at $713.76 at last check Monday.

Tesla Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares broke out of a pennant pattern and are consolidating, possibly looking to see another leg in the coming weeks.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock is likely bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The price was condensed tighter until it saw a breakout above resistance, now consolidating the price could be ready for another push when above average volume moves into the stock.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving higher and now sits at 64. This shows the stock has seen more buying pressure than selling pressure in recent weeks.

tsladaily8-9-21_0.png

What’s Next For Tesla?

Bullish traders are seeing consolidation now, and are hoping soon the stock pushes higher on above average volume. Bulls would like to see the next leg up following consolidation.

Bears would like to see the stock move lower and fall below the pattern support line. Bears also want to see a push below the moving averages for a potential change in trend and sentiment.

Photo: Courtesy Tesla

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Upgrades Price Target Technicals Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Vs. Lordstown Motors: TSLA is Winning

Sometimes, shares of companies that are in the same industry have similar chart patterns. They have similar trends and a tendency to reach important inflection points at the same time. read more

Ark Sells $43.7M In Tesla While Cathie Wood Likens Elon Musk Company To Apple

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest sold some of the shares in the electric vehicle maker months after setting a steep price target on the stock as the investment management firm re-balances its portfolio. read more

Tesla Or Nio — Which EV Stock Looks More Primed To Break Out?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are two electric vehicle stocks moving up Wednesday. read more

Apple, Alibaba, AMD, Microsoft, Tesla — Stocks On WallStreetBets' Radar Today

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) has joined Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. read more