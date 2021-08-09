Why Pete Najarian Is Buying Call Options In Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs

Pete Najarian, the co-founder of Market Rebellion, is getting bullish on the financial sector after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield bounced off its lows, he said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Najarian said he recently bought call options in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Najarian has been seeing increased call buying activity in Bank Of America at multiple strike prices expiring this week, he said.

See Also: 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Goldman Sachs is also seeing increased call buying activity at the $400 strike, Najarian said.

He owns call options and stock in Bank Of America, while he just purchased the call options in Goldman Sachs.

These names are trading "very very inexpensively" right now, Najarian told CNBC.

ABC, GS Price Action: At last check, Bank Of America was up 1.77% at $40.86 and Goldman Sachs was up 1.53% at $403.98.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.