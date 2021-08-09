fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.05
368.00
+ 0.01%
DIA
-1.00
353.09
-0.28%
SPY
-0.71
443.20
-0.16%
TLT
+ 0.36
147.42
+ 0.24%
GLD
-2.08
166.72
-1.26%

SOS Limited Stock Price Prediction

byMark Putrino
August 9, 2021 9:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SOS Limited Stock Price Prediction

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) are trading higher Monday morning, but if they reach $4, there’s a good chance they crash into a wall of sellers.

This level was resistance in June and sometimes resistance levels can remain intact for a long time. Why is $4 a resistance level? Because it was a support level in April.

The investors who paid $4 for SOS are losing money because the price is now lower. Many of these investors regret their decision to buy and decide to sell. But they don’t want to take a loss so they place their sell orders at $4. If there are enough of these orders, it will form resistance.

This is what happened in June and it could happen again.

sos_4.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Short Ideas Small Cap Trading Ideas

Related Articles

6 Stocks To Watch Today As Bitcoin Regains Momentum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 12% higher in the early hours of Monday, here are six stocks to look out for today as the apex cryptocurrency regains its upwards momentum. read more

These Are Critical Levels For Bitcoin-Related Stocks SOS And MARA

Traders of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) and Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) are watching two critical levels. read more

3 Cryptocurrency Stocks That May Not Rebound Soon

As cryptocurrency melts down, the stocks of many crypto-related companies have followed. For some of them, significant resistance has formed above current trading levels. This could keep a top on them, at least in the short run. read more

3 Reddit Stocks That Could Make Big Moves Lower This Week

Popular Reddit stocks SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC), and NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) are trading at import read more