SOS Limited Stock Price Prediction

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) are trading higher Monday morning, but if they reach $4, there’s a good chance they crash into a wall of sellers.

This level was resistance in June and sometimes resistance levels can remain intact for a long time. Why is $4 a resistance level? Because it was a support level in April.

The investors who paid $4 for SOS are losing money because the price is now lower. Many of these investors regret their decision to buy and decide to sell. But they don’t want to take a loss so they place their sell orders at $4. If there are enough of these orders, it will form resistance.

This is what happened in June and it could happen again.