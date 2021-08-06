DraftKings Stock Soars, But May Crash Into Wall Of Sellers

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported quarterly earnings Friday, and investors like what they heard. The stock is trading higher this morning.

On an adjusted basis, the company lost 26 cents per share. This was better than estimates of a loss of 52 cents a share. It also increased its full-year revenue estimate from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. This was higher than the previous estimate of $1.1 billion.

If the shares reach the $55.50 level, there’s a good chance they crash into resistance. This is what happened when they reached it in early June. Sometimes resistance levels can stay intact for a long time. If it happens here, it could halt or pause the rally.