fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
369.67
+ 0%
DIA
-0.06
350.67
-0.02%
SPY
-0.14
441.90
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.29
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
168.87
-0.01%

Medtronic Expands Its ENT Portfolio With Intersect ENT Acquisition For $28.25/Share

byVandana Singh
August 6, 2021 8:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Medtronic Expands Its ENT Portfolio With Intersect ENT Acquisition For $28.25/Share
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDThas agreed to acquire Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction implying an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion. 
  • Medtronic's acquisition of Intersect ENT expands the company's portfolio of products used during ear, nose, and throat procedures. 
  • The complementary product lines and customer base will further Medtronic's efforts to positively impact patients who suffer from chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). 
  • Intersect ENT's PROPEL and SINUVA sinus implants open passageways and deliver an anti-inflammatory steroid to aid in healing. 
  • Following the close toward the end of Medtronic's current fiscal year, the deal is expected to be accretive to Medtronic's weighted average market growth rate and neutral to Medtronic's adjusted EPS in the first twelve months and accretive after that.
  • Price Action: XENT shares are up 13.2% at $27.75, and MDT shares closed at $128.02 on Thursday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas M&A News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

5 Best ETFs Of 2018

VantagePoint Trading Journal: Medtronic Looks To Keep Going Higher

Explaining A 'Crowded Trade,' And The Top 10 Cramped Plays Right Now

The MedTech Group: 2017 Top Picks And Catalysts