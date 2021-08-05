Eneti Acquires Seajacks For ~8.13M Shares, $299M Of Assumed Debt, $74M Of Newly-Issued Redeemable Shares, $12M Cash
- Eneti Inc (NYSE:NETI), through its subsidiary, has agreed to acquire 100% of Atlantis Investorco Limited, the parent of Seajacks International Limited ("Seajacks"), for consideration of ~8.13 million shares, $299 million of assumed net debt, $74 million of newly-issued redeemable notes, and $12 million of cash.
- The share consideration is comprised of 7,433,031 common shares and 700,000 preferential shares in Eneti.
- Seajacks is the largest owner of purpose-built self-propelled WTIVs globally and has a track record of installing wind turbines and foundations dating to 2009.
- Eneti shareholders will own 58% of Eneti, and the Sellers will own 42%. As a result of the transaction, Mr. Hiroshi Tachigami of Marubeni Corporation, and Mr. Peter Niklai of INCJ, Ltd. will join the Eneti Board of Directors.
- For FY21, Seajacks is expected to generate $125 million of EBITDA from projected revenues of $224 million, of which 89% is from firm contracts.
- In 2022, Seajacks has firm revenue of approximately $118 million through employment contracts on 63% of the available days for the "Seajacks Scylla" and "Seajacks Zaratan."
- With five WTIVs on the water and another high-specification new building scheduled for delivery in 2024, Eneti will have one of the largest, most capable installation fleets in the offshore wind sector.
- The transaction is expected to close by mid-August 2021.
- Price Action: NETI shares closed higher by 7.46% at $16.85 on Thursday.
