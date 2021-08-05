Hill International Secures Five-Year Program Management Contract To Support Miami-Dade County Aviation Department
- Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) has been awarded a contract to provide program management services for the Miami-Dade County Aviation Department's (MDAD) $5 billion Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
- The program encompasses Miami International Airport and all the County's executive and general aviation airports and will support modernization projects over the next 15 years.
- Hill's contract is for the initial five years of the program, with the potential to execute two additional five-year extensions. Financial terms not disclosed.
- Price Action: HIL shares closed higher by 5.17% at $2.22 on Thursday.
