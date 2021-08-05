Thinking About Buying Stock In Verizon, Globalstar Or Meta Materials?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced Thursday its 5G Business Internet service, a fixed wireless internet offering for businesses of all sizes, is now available in parts of five new cities, bringing the total number of cities with 5G Business Internet service to 47.

"The expansion of 5G Business Internet is ahead of schedule, and we will continue to add availability in new cities throughout the year, but this is just the start. The upcoming deployment of our new spectrum assets will be a major catalyst for 5G fixed-wireless growth," said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, chief revenue officer of Verizon Business.

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Thursday reported second-quarter losses of 1 cent per share. This is unchanged from the same period last year. Globalstar also reported $30.28 million in sales this quarter. This is a 0.3% decrease over sales of $30.36 million in the same period last year.

"We are pleased with the improvement of several key performance indicators during the second quarter, including a significant increase in SPOT and Commercial IoT equipment sales, which is a leading indicator of future subscriber activations and service revenue growth. SPOT activations continue at record levels with LTM gross activations up 26% from the prior period, while Commercial IoT ARPU continues to increase driven by higher usage and a favorable rate plan mix," said CEO Dave Kagan.

"We have executed on our robust sales pipeline while opening up new opportunities that would expand the customer relationships and distribution channels that we currently serve."

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) announced the signing of a definitive agreement for META to indirectly acquire Nanotech Security Corp. in an all-cash transaction at CA$1.25 $1) per Nanotech common share, for a total value of approximately CA$90.8 million.

Meta Materials says the addition of Nanotech's highly experienced manufacturing group, its nanophotonics R&D teams and its well-established origination and conversion capabilities is expected to significantly expand and accelerate META's design-to-production roadmap and extend its leadership position in commercializing metamaterials.

Photo: courtesy of Verizon.