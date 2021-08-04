fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.53
366.28
+ 0.14%
DIA
-3.14
354.23
-0.89%
SPY
-2.13
443.28
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.31
150.44
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 0.09
169.40
+ 0.05%

Bears Should Pray Zoom Video's Stock Gets Rejected At Resistance

byTyler Bundy
August 4, 2021 7:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bears Should Pray Zoom Video's Stock Gets Rejected At Resistance

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares traded higher Wednesday as the stock regains investor interest amid COVID-19 Delta variant concerns. The stock looks to be breaking a key technical level and potentially could see a breakout.

Zoom Video closed was up 6.8% at $400.58.

Zoom Video Communications Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock has recently seen bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The $400 price level once held as support for a time in the past before crossing below and turning into resistance. Now the stock is looking to break above the old resistance and turn it back into support.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving up the past couple weeks and sits at 64. This shows there are more buyers in the stock than sellers and buyers have been moving into the stock.

See Also: BEST WEB HOSTING FOR NONPROFITS

zmdaily8-4-21.png

What’s Next For Zoom Video Communications?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock breakout above resistance and retest it as support. If the stock can hold this level as support, it may continue to rise.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock get rejected at resistance and fall back down further. Bears would then like to see the stock cross below the higher low trendline and the moving averages for a potential change in trend and sentiment.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Microsoft Or Zoom?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Why Zoom Video Is A Top Communications Stock Pick

Earlier this month Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) announced a $14.7-billion takeover of Five9. On Monday, Bank of America analyst Daniel Bartus named Zoom a top communications stock pick after performing a deep dive on the company. read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $12M In Zoom, Continues Shedding Stakes In Alibaba Rivals Tencent, JD

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 32,807 shares, estimated to be worth about $11.85 million, in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM). Shares of the video calling company closed 2.39% higher at $361.39 on Thursday. read more

Ark Buys More Coinbase As Cathie Wood Speaks At Bitcoin Conference; Also Loads Up On DraftKings, Zoom

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 76,562 shares, estimated to be worth about $17.67 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the popular investor spoke at the highly anticipated "The B Word" conference. read more