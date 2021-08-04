This Indicator For Boeing Stock Has Been Perfect

It may be time to buy shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA). At least that’s what the MACD Indicator says. And so far this year it’s been perfect.

Many traders use moving average prices of stocks for buy and sell signals. When the moving averages are moving higher it means the stock should be too. Changes in trends can be seen on charts, but using a moving average allows traders to quantify and take the subjectiveness out of the decision-making process.

One the following chart of Boeing, the MACD Indicator is on the lower part. It tracks specific moving averages. When the black line moves higher, it's time to buy. When it turns and goes lower, it’s time to sell. It’s been accurate since the beginning of the year and it just had a buy signal.