Americans, Europeans Used Lot Of Tupperware In Q2, Stock Shines After Earnings

byShivani Kumaresan
August 4, 2021 10:41 am
  • Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUPreported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 17% year-on-year, to $464.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $460.2 million.
  • Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $155.8 million, South America increased 45% to $69.9 million, Europe gained 26% to $114.4 million, and Asia pacific sales dropped 7% to $124.6 million.
  • The gross profit rose 19.7% Y/Y to $316 million, and the gross margin expanded by 160 basis points to 68%.
  • The operating margin was 16.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 63.2% to $75.9 million.
  • The company held $107.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 26, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $1.4 million, versus $45.3 million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $95.3 million increased 17% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.95 beat the analyst consensus of $0.57.
  • “We are increasing our investments in talent across operations, digital, finance and market leadership to prepare for future business expansion into new channels,” said CEO Miguel Fernandez.
  • Price action: TUP shares are trading higher by 7.02% at $22.72 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Serg!o via Wikimedia

